Indonesia’s waste-to-energy project in 33 cities to cost $5.5 billion, minister says

Indonesia’s ambitious plan to develop waste-to-energy facilities in 33 cities across the country could require up to 91 trillion rupiah ($5.49 billion) in funding, Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani announced on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Jakarta, Roeslani said the initiative aims to tackle the growing waste management crisis affecting several urban areas. The first phase of the program is set to begin in 10 cities next month, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“One area can have several plants,” said Roeslani, who also heads Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund, Danantara Indonesia. “We will launch the programme in early November.”

Priority locations include Jakarta, where four to five facilities are planned, along with other major cities in Java and Bali.

Danantara Indonesia will partner with technology providers to fund and operate the projects, while state-owned power company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) will purchase the electricity generated by the plants.

The waste-to-energy program is part of Indonesia’s broader strategy to promote sustainable energy and reduce landfill dependency in one of the world’s most populous nations.

At the current exchange rate, $1 equals 16,570 rupiah.

