Information about death of Armenian serviceman in alleged shelling by Azerbaijan ‘false’ – MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information spread by the Armenian side about the alleged death of an Armenian serviceman as a result of the fire of the Azerbaijan Army Units in the direction of Zarkend settlement of the Basarkechar region is not true, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

“On the contrary, during the day, the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in different directions,” the ministry noted.

The information spread by Armenia about the alleged losses of Azerbaijani Army units is also false, added the ministry.

News.Az