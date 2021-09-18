Information disseminated by Russia's Defense Ministry regrettable: Azerbaijani MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

The statement made by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation with reference to the Armenian side that two Armenian armed men were wounded in the direction of Shusha on September 17, allegedly as a result of shelling of the Azerbaijan Army Units, is surprising and regrettable, said the deputy head of the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov, News.Az reports.

"Thus, the incident was investigated with the joint participation of representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the leadership of the peacekeeping forces of the Russian Federation. As a result, it was established that the Azerbaijan Army Units did not open fire on the indicated date in this direction.

It is not certain that the information studied with the participation of both parties was subsequently presented in a completely different way.

The Azerbaijani side continues its efforts to ensure stability in the region and prevent possible provocations in accordance with the legislation of our country, strictly adhering to the provisions of the Joint Statement," he said.

News.Az