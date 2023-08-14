ING: Oil price to rise to 95 dollars

+ ↺ − 16 px

Internationale Nederlanden Groep (ING) the international banking and financial services corporation of the Netherlands, has announced its forecast regarding the price of oil, News.az reports.

According to ING's forecast, the price of a barrel of Brent oil will amount to $86 in this year's third quarter and to $92 in the end of the year. ING believes that the price of oil will rise to $95 in the first quarter of 2024.

In general, the financial corporation forecasts that the average annual price of oil will be $84 in 2023, $89 in 2024 and $75 in 2025.

