Injured Ervine ruled out of Sri Lanka ODI series

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine has been ruled out of the two-match ODI series against Sri Lanka due to a calf injury. In his absence, Sean Williams will take over as captain for the series, which begins today. Zimbabwe have not yet announced a replacement for Ervine.

Ervine suffered a grade 2 strain in his left calf along with a chronic and resolving Grade I strain in his right calf on the eve of the match at the Harare Sports Club. It was confirmed by an MRI scan on Thursday (August 28), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka are slated to play two ODIs and three T20Is from August 29 to September 7. All five games will be played in Harare.

