Injured Rishabh Pant returns to bat as India reach 321-6 in fourth test

Despite a painful foot injury, India's Rishabh Pant bravely returned to the crease on Thursday, helping India reach 321-6 against England on Day 2 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Pant had retired hurt on 37 the previous day after being struck by a yorker from Chris Woakes during a reverse sweep attempt. The BCCI later confirmed he would not keep wicket but could return to bat "as per team requirements," News.Az reports, citing foreign media

With India on 314-6 following Shardul Thakur's dismissal for 41, Pant hobbled back out, visibly struggling to move. He added just 2 runs in 7 balls, ending on 39 not out before rain stopped play shortly before lunch.

India had resumed the day on 264-4, but early breakthroughs by Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes slowed their momentum. Archer dismissed Ravindra Jadeja for 20, while Stokes removed Thakur, aided by a sharp catch from Ben Duckett.

India trail 2-1 in the five-match series and are aiming for their first Test win at Old Trafford, where no team has ever won after bowling first — a bold choice made by England captain Stokes.

This Test remains finely poised as India fight to stay in the series.

 


honor Patriotic War martyrs

