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Thunder
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Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs started the Western Conference finals with a statement win in Oklahoma City, and on Saturday night, they ended the series the exact same way.31 May 2026-09:34
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Game 3 of the Western Conference finals looked like an absolute nightmare for the Oklahoma City Thunder right out of the gate. Within the first three minutes, the defending champions trailed the San Antonio Spurs 15-0, a deficit that ballooned to 19-4 just two minutes later as a raucous Frost Bank Center crowd went wild.23 May 2026-09:16
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The Oklahoma City Thunder managed to even up the Western Conference Finals with a hard-fought 122-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2, but a late-game injury to rookie guard Ajay Mitchell has cast a major shadow over the win.21 May 2026-10:43
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Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has officially been named the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive year. The announcement cements the Canadian guard's status at the very top of the basketball world, making him the 18th player in league history to win multiple MVP awards and just the 14th to do so in back-to-back seasons.18 May 2026-10:04
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