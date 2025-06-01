Intense geomagnetic storm may bring northern lights to Washington

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a G4 (severe) geomagnetic storm alert for Monday.

A strong solar eruption may spark a severe geomagnetic storm early next week, offering the Pacific Northwest a good chance to witness the Northern Lights, News.Az informs via K5.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a G4 (severe) geomagnetic storm watch from Sunday night into Monday, following a powerful coronal mass ejection from the sun on Friday evening. The surge of solar plasma is expected to impact Earth late Sunday.

Upon arrival, the storm could cause immediate strong geomagnetic, with severe conditions becoming more likely Monday as the event progresses. Storm activity is expected to taper off by Tuesday, though minor to moderate conditions may persist.

This could possibly disrupt communications.

While confidence is high that the storm will reach Earth, the timing and strength remain uncertain. NOAA said more accurate data will be available once the solar material reaches observatories located about 1 million miles from Earth.

The potential storm also raises the chance for widespread aurora borealis sightings, possibly extending deep into the continental U.S. depending on intensity, sky clarity and light pollution.

