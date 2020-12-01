International air traffic may recover in 2-3 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

International air traffic can recover in two or three years, said Mikhail Poluboyarinov, general director of the Aeroflot group on Tuesday, during a meeting of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy, TASS reports.

"There are some forecasts. Forecasts differ, but on the whole they assume that international air traffic will pick up its volume or recover in two or three years," he said.

News.Az