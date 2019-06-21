International Conference titled "From 101-year friendship to strategic partnership: Georgia-Azerbaijan" held in Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Qızılbaş" Youth Education Enlightenment Public Union, "Yenicag" Media Group and Azerbaijani Diaspora Information Center held an international conference on

Georgia's well-known political analysts, experts, NGOs and media leaders attended the conference titled "From 101-year friendship to strategic partnership: Georgia-Azerbaijan", which took place at the Azerbaijan Cultural Museum named after M.F.Akhundov.

Director of the Museum of Azerbaijani Culture named after M.F.Akhundov, Honored Culture Worker of the Republic of Azerbaijan Leyla Aliyeva opened the conference and reviewed the history of friendship between the two countries, noting that such events will further strengthen relations between our peoples.

Moderator of the conference - TV host of Rustavi-2 - Jeyhun Narzalov briefed the participants about the project and gave the floor to the speakers.

The chairman of the "Qızılbaş" Youth Education Enlightenment Public Union and the director of "Yenicag" Media Group Agil Alasgar spoke about the Azerbaijani-Georgian relations and joint projects.

Agil Alasgar, speaking on the "This is Khojaly!", a documentary film made within the 2-month project by the "Qızılbaş" Youth Education Enlightenment Public Union and the conference held in frame of this project, with the financial support of the Council of State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said: "Our main goal is to discuss our relations with Georgia, our friendly and fraternal country, our common interests and future prospects, as well as to provide more information about the tragedy and common problems our people have been facing for centuries. I would like to express my deep gratitude to the Council and Secretariat on behalf of our organization for supporting this strategic project."

Speaking at the event, First Secretary of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia Vugar Mustafayev touched upon the role of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in the establishment of relations between the two countries.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Middle East and Caucasus Institute (IMECS) Vasili Papava stressed that various forces were trying to break through between the two countries, and that they could not break the unity based on sound foundations.

The head of the Culture and Tourism Organization Natella Grigalashvili spoke about the common culture of the two countries.

Professor Teimuraz Toumanishvili of the Georgian-Caucasian Strategic Studies Institute, Professor of the International Black Sea University Nika Chitadze, historian scientist Guram Markhulia, research journalist Irma Messhi, writer Beka Korshiya, journalist Sopho Mtivlishvili, chairman of the Georgian Azerbaijanis Congress Huseyn Yusifov , Director of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Information Center Togrul Allahverdili and others made speeches on the topic.

