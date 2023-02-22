International Court of Justice to announce verdict on Azerbaijan’s appeal against Armenia today

+ ↺ − 16 px

The court's decision on the appeal of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the International Court of Justice on the appointment of provisional measures will be announced today, News.Az reports.

The verdict will be announced at the Peace Palace in The Hague. It will be read by Judge Joan Donoghue.

Public hearings on the claim of the Azerbaijani Republic to the International Court regarding the application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) ended on January 31, 2023.

Azerbaijan has requested that the Court declare Armenia responsible for wholesale violations of the human rights of Azerbaijanis. In particular, Azerbaijan has requested the Court to find the Government of Armenia responsible for ethnic cleansing, including through unlawful killing, torture, destruction, and dispossession; cultural erasure; the promotion of hatred against Azerbaijanis; failure to promote tolerance of Azerbaijanis among the Armenian population; and state sponsorship of armed hate groups in Armenia.

Azerbaijan has also requested that the Court urge Armenia to uphold its obligations to disclose all information about the missing Azerbaijanis, restore to Azerbaijanis all property and land illegally taken, cease its promotion of hatred and state support for armed hate groups, and ultimately apologize and take responsibility for thirty years of human rights abuses.

