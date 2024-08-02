International Olympic Committee addresses letter of apology to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Olympic Committee (OIC) sent a letter of apology to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Youth and Sports regarding the remarks made by the reporters of the France2 television during the retransmission of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Ceremony.

“Such words are not in line with the principles and the values that the International Olympic Committee promotes through sport and through the Olympic Games. Consequently, we have been in contact with all the responsible parties to remind them about our principles and working protocols,” the letter said.“Taking into consideration the letter of apology by the International Olympic Committee over the prejudiced position of the France2 television - the broadcaster of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games - against Azerbaijan, we are expecting the French government to extend its official apologies to Azerbaijan,” the country’s Ministry of Youth and Sports noted.

News.Az