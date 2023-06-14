International travelers embark on trip to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur

World-famous travelers on Wednesday embarked on a four-day trip to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions, News.Az reports.

The group will travel on the Aghdam-Tartar-Kalbajar-Lachin-Gubadli-Zangilan-Jabrail-Fuzuli-Khojavand-Shusha highway route for 4 days.

The trip was organized by the world-famous organization MTP (Most Traveled People). The travelers are from the US, the UK, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Ukraine, Russia, Türkiye, Romania, Philippines, Australia and Saint Lucia.

Over the past 2 years, teams from the world's major international travel networks have visited Karabakh and East Zangazur 7 times, including one visit in 2021, four in 2022 and two in 2023.

