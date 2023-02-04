International travelers observe peaceful protests of Azerbaijani eco-activists on Lachin-Khankendi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

International travelers from 12 countries on Saturday arrived on the Lachin-Khankendi road to observe the ongoing peaceful protests of Azerbaijani eco-activists, News.Az reports.

The travelers were informed about the purpose of the peaceful protests.

A group of 30 international travelers from 12 countries such as the U.S., UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil and Russia on Saturday embarked on a visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions.

This visit once again shows that the interest of international travelers to the destructions in the liberated areas, as well as the reconstruction and restoration works and demining process carried out here has increased significantly.

Over the past two years, the large delegations of the major international travel networks, such as ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania and the Turkish Travel Club, have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur five times.

As in previous trips, the international travelers group is accompanied by well-known Azerbaijani traveler Mehraj Mahmudov.

News.Az