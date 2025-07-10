International travelers tour Azerbaijan's Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of their trip to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangezur regions on July 10, members of the Most Traveled People (MTP) international travelers club, representing 15 countries, visited the city of Shusha.

During their tour, the travelers familiarized themselves with the historical landmarks of Shusha, the ongoing restoration efforts, and the city’s captivating natural surroundings, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The delegation is led by Charles Veley, a seasoned traveler and founder of the MTP club.

During the three-day trip, the travelers will visit the districts of Fuzuli, Khojavend, Shusha, Khankendi, Khojaly, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan, and Jabrayil. The trip plays a significant role in promoting Azerbaijan’s liberated territories within the framework of dark tourism.

Over the past four years, international travel delegations have visited the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions a total of thirteen times.

News.Az