International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation hosts presentation of “I want to hear the voice of God” book

The presentation of the book published in Kyrgyzstan «Кудайдын үнүн уккум келет» ("I want to hear the voice of God") authored by Azerbaijani young poetess, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has been held at the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

Along with President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva, the event was attended by Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov, Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic Kairat Imanaliev, Chairperson of the Milli Majlis Culture Committee Ganira Pashayeva, Deputy Secretary General of the Turkic Council Sultanbek Raev, Deputy Secretary General of TURKPA Ali Yildiz, Chief - editor of the "525th" newspaper Rashad Majid, ambassadors and representatives of member and observer countries of the Foundation.





Opening the ceremony, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva spoke about the presented book. She noted that despite her young age, Leyla Aliyeva has a multifaceted talent. On the one hand, she is the author of beautiful, sincere, romantic, subtle poems, on the other - an interesting artist. Many of her paintings were presented at various exhibitions.

“It was observed that Leyla Aliyeva plays a special role in the public life of Azerbaijan. Her assistance to the elderly, caring for children left without parental custody, families of refugees and internally displaced persons is well known both in Azerbaijan and abroad. The campaign "Justice of Khojaly" held on her initiative played an important role in bringing the historical realities of Azerbaijan to the world. Combining all this, we can say that she has a sensitive heart, and this is felt in her poems, paintings, as well as in her good deeds.”

Gunay Afandieva also stressed the importance of publishing the book in Kyrgyz language. She noted that the publication of this book in Kyrgyzstan familiarize the Kyrgyz reader with samples of modern Azerbaijani women's poetry. The Foundation's activities in this direction also serve to bring the Turkic-speaking peoples closer together.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Culture Anar Karimov noted in his speech that the topics covered by Leyla Aliyeva and her artistic imagination impress the reader, at the same time make him think. The feelings and emotions of a real Azerbaijani, Turkic woman are traced in the work of Leyla Aliyeva.





It was mentioned that by the order of President Ilham Aliyev, this year was declared the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi", which is important not only for Azerbaijan, but also for the world literary heritage, including all Turkic-speaking peoples. Because the work of the great Nizami is considered one of the brightest examples of the Turkic-Islamic artistic imagination.

It was noted that last month, as part of the visit to the Republic of Turkey, events dedicated to the 880th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and philosopher Nizami Ganjavi were organized both at the TURKSOY headquarters and in Istanbul.

“The organization of such events in the Turkic states, especially within the framework of international organizations, is of exceptional importance in terms of promoting our common cultural and spiritual values.”

“Since its establishment, TURKSOY has made a great contribution to the preservation and wide dissemination of the common cultural and spiritual values of the Turkic peoples. In a short period of time, the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has also implemented various projects that contribute to the promotion of culture, rich history, national and spiritual values of the Turkic world,” the minister emphasized.





Kyrgyz Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Kairat Imanaliyev said: "Leyla Aliyeva approaches each topic with her own unique poetic vision, turning the subject into poetry. The young poetess shows tender feelings for nature, she manages to create harmony between reality and a rich imagination. Looking at the world through the eyes of a poet, she overcomes continents, forests, mountains, rivers, lakes, skillfully expresses her worries and feelings, creates an atmosphere of sincere communication with the reader.”

Chairperson of the Milli Majlis Culture Committee Ganira Pashayeva said that she is well familiarized with the work of Leyla Aliyeva. "Poets should be perceived as they are. The idea of "Either seem as you are or be as you seem" is harmoniously embodied in the personality of Leyla Aliyeva. Because the difference between poets and other people lies in the fact that every poet or writer feels the pain of others along with his own pain and experiences it as his own. Leyla Aliyeva's creativity and spirit are embedded in her actions," Pashayeva stressed.

Deputy Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) Sultanbek Raev said that the collection of poems by Leyla Aliyeva “I want to hear the voice of God” was translated into Kyrgyz by famous poets. “It seems to a person that in this book the author is addressing God. Because every person wants to hear God, since there is a place for the Most High in his heart. With the voice of God, the author seems to be trying to awaken the highest feelings in people.”

Deputy Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA) Ali Yildiz thanked President of the Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva for organizing such an important event. Noting that the Turkic cooperation organizations are members of one family, Ali Yildiz emphasized the importance of projects related to the material and cultural life of the Turkic world. He brought to attention that the publication of such works in different languages plays a significant role in the rapprochement of the Turkic-speaking peoples.





Speaking at the event, a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, editor-in-chief of the "525th" newspaper Rashad Majid thanked the Turkic Cooperation Organization for supporting Azerbaijan in a just struggle for the Motherland. Rashad Majid stressed that the publication of Leyla Aliyeva's book in Kyrgyzstan will be an impetus for the further development of literary and cultural ties between the Turkic-speaking countries. He noted that the ideas that call people to mercy, love, compassion, and purity are irreplaceable in the poems of Leyla Aliyeva.

The event continued with the artistic part. People's Artist of Azerbaijan Mehriban Zaki and People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan Tynar Abdrazayeva performed the poems from the book "Кудайдын үнүн уккум келет" ("I want to hear the voice of God").

News.Az

News.Az