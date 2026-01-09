Yandex metrika counter

Internet, phone outages persist across Iran amid widespread protests

A nationwide internet and phone outage continued in Iran on Friday, with several news websites—including state-linked outlets—reported offline.

The disruptions have significantly limited access to online news and communications across the country amid the ongoing protests, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.

The death toll from protests in Iran has risen to 42, according to the Iran Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

The agency said demonstrations have lasted for 12 straight days.

It said protests took place in all 31 provinces, resulting in the deaths of 34 protesters and eight members of security forces.

Demonstrations also left dozens injured and 2,217 detained.

The injuries were largely caused by pellet shots and plastic bullets, according to the agency.


