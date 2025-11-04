Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS accelerates unusually, turns blue near Sun

+ ↺ − 16 px

A massive interstellar comet, 3I/ATLAS, first spotted this summer, has exhibited unexpected acceleration not caused by gravity and appeared to turn blue as it passed near the Sun, scientists said.

Astrophysicist Avi Loeb of Harvard University noted that data from NASA indicates this unusual acceleration is likely due to gas escaping from the comet, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He added that 3I/ATLAS could lose up to half its mass, potentially leaving a significant trail of debris in the coming months.

Currently, astronomers cannot observe the comet from Earth, as it is positioned behind the Sun, limiting visibility for ground-based telescopes. Observations are expected to resume in early December when the comet emerges again. In the meantime, NASA and international partners, including the European Space Agency (ESA), are monitoring 3I/ATLAS using spacecraft-based instruments.

Loeb suggested that if the comet shows no mass loss upon reappearing, “the non-gravitational acceleration might be the technological signature of an internal engine.” However, NASA’s Acting Administrator Sean Duffy dismissed such speculation, posting on X that “@NASA's observations show that this is the third interstellar comet to pass through our solar system. No aliens. No threat to life here on Earth.”

Loeb also referenced research indicating that strong evaporation could explain the comet’s unusual blue color, though he added that it might alternatively reflect ionized carbon monoxide from a natural object. He noted that “for a natural comet, this blue color is very surprising” and could potentially be explained by a hot engine or artificial light.

3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to the Sun on October 30. ESA’s Juice spacecraft observed it again on November 2 and will continue monitoring on November 25. The comet is expected to pass closest to Earth on December 19, giving scientists the opportunity to determine whether it is a natural comet or an artificial object.

News.Az