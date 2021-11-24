Int'l flight services to return to normal in India by year end

International flight operations are expected to return to normal soon in India, local media reported Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

Local media quoted Rajiv Bansal, an official of India's ministry of civil aviation, as saying that international flight services are expected to be normalised "very soon" and "by the end of this year."

As per the country's civil aviation watchdog -- Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), commercial international flights to and from India shall remain suspended until Nov. 30.

International commercial flights have been suspended when India imposed a complete nationwide lockdown in March last year to contain the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Domestic flights resumed operations in India on May 25 last year after nearly two months of suspension. International flights continue to remain suspended.

However, Indian authorities have been operating special international flights since May last year and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with select countries and regions since July last year.

Last week India's federal civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the government was evaluating the process for normalising international flight operations, while keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic situation in certain parts of the world.

