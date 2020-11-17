Int’l law, UN resolutions are being applied in Kalbajar – Azerbaijani ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

“According to the joint statement signed by the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and the Prime Minister of Armenia, all Armenian armed forces must leave the territories of Azerbaijan. Those who are leaving Kalbajar are the people who have been illegally settled in these territories. Today, the principles and norms of international law, as well as the requirements of the four UN Security Council resolutions are being applied in Karabakh,” said Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Rahman Mustafayev told France 24 TV channel.

Ambassador Mustafayev noted that the document signed between the three countries had started to be implemented. “Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan was occupied by the Armenian armed forces in 1993. Since then, our lands had been under occupation and people had been illegally settled there.”

The ambassador emphasized that the joint statement was prepared on the basis of the principles of international law, as well as te four UN Security Council resolutions. “The four resolutions of the UN Security Council demand the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, as well as the return of nearly 1 million IDPs to their homes,” he said.

“Azerbaijan grants equal rights to all its citizens regardless of their ethnic origin,” the ambassador added.

News.Az