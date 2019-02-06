Int’l mediators’ joint efforts led to reduction of tension over Karabakh conflict: CSTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Joint efforts of the international mediators and regional countries led to reduction of tension as well as intensification of dialogue over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said head of CSTO joint staff, Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov, according to news.am.

He noted that regular meetings between the leadership between Armenia and Azerbaijan enabled to reach certain arrangements on confidence measures and create conditions necessary for the peace process.

“The direct communication line has been established at high level for the first time over a decade,” Sidorov added.

News.Az

News.Az