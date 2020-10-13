Int’l Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation condemns Armenian missile attack on Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 11, 2020, as a result of a missile attack from the Vardenis region of Armenia to Ganja - the second largest ancient city of Azerbaijan, 9 people were killed and more than 30 civilians, including children were seriously injured. The strike has caused heavy destruction on public places and buildings, says a statement by International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

“This terrorist act once again clearly demonstrates the inhumane policy of Armenia. The crime committed by the Armenian aggressors and gross violation of the humanitarian ceasefire completely contradict the implementation of the Geneva Conventions. We call on the world community to give a correct assessment of international terrorism, as well as to firmly and openly condemn these actions,” the statement adds.

News.Az