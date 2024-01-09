Investigation of Perinatal Center fire is under Azerbaijani leadership’s control: Prosecutor general

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Following the directives of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, we are present at the scene. The investigation into the cause of the fire at the Republican Perinatal Center is under the direct supervision of the country's leadership,” Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told journalists, News.Az reports.

“A criminal case has been initiated for violations of fire codes, negligence, and the death of two or more persons. The incident occurred at night, and immediate measures were taken after relevant institutions were informed. Although the fire was swiftly extinguished and prevented from spreading, unfortunately, it claimed the lives of four newborns. It will take time to thoroughly investigate all. Those found responsible will be brought to justice,” Kamran Aliyev added.

News.Az