Investors from Europe, Central Asia to mull microfinancing in Baku

Baku will host the 9th Azerbaijan Microfinance Conference

The 9th Azerbaijan Microfinance Conference will be held in Baku on November 22-23 under the slogan "We are realizing the potential for sustainable development", the Executive Director of the Microfinance Association (AMFA) Jale Hajiyeva told Trend on Oct. 15.

The event, organized by AMFA, will be attended by about 180 representatives of international and local investment companies, the services sector, as well as financial experts from Europe, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

The participants of the event will have the opportunity to conclude new contacts, to personally meet with representatives of government agencies and regulatory bodies, to exchange views on the most pressing issues and issues of sustainable market development, Hajiyeva said.

The participants' attention will focus on the development prospects and the latest innovations in the microfinance sector.

News.Az

