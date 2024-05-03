Invitation letters from President Ilham Aliyev regarding the COP29 delivered to the permanent missions in the UN
Permanent representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Yashar Aliyev handed over to his colleagues in the world organization letters of invitation to COP29 addressed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the leaders of a number of countries, the press service of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN said. "As preparations for COP29 continue, invitation letters addressed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the heads of state and government of El Salvador, Libya, Micronesia, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Palau, Senegal, Seychelles, Syria, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Venezuela were handed over by the permanent representative of Azerbaijan [at the UN] to his distinguished colleagues accredited at UN headquarters in New York," the statement said. Note that this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.