Involvement of Russia’s allies in Ukraine war signals start of WW III, says ex-top general

Ukraine's former military Commander-in-Chief, Valery Zaluzhny, has declared that the ongoing war in Ukraine, involving direct participation from Russia's autocratic allies, marks the beginning of World War III.

"I believe that in 2024 we can absolutely believe that the Third World War has begun," said Zaluzhny, who is now Ukraine's envoy to the United Kingdom, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "Because in 2024, Ukraine is no longer facing Russia. Soldiers from North Korea are standing in front of Ukraine. Let's be honest. Already in Ukraine, the Iranian 'Shahedis' are killing civilians absolutely openly, without any shame," said Zaluzhny, adding that North Korean and Chinese weapons are flying into Ukraine.Zaluzhny urged Ukraine's allies to draw the right conclusions."It is still possible to stop it here, on the territory of Ukraine. But for some reason our partners do not want to understand this. It is obvious that Ukraine already has too many enemies. Ukraine will survive with technology, but it is not clear whether it can win this battle alone," he said.Zelenskyy fired Zaluzhny in February after rising tensions between the two on how the war in Ukraine should be fought — as well as Zaluzhny's growing popularity, which made him a potential political threat.Zaluzhny was credited for successfully halting and pushing back Russia's initial attack launched on Feb. 24, 2022, which was later tarnished by the failure of last year's counteroffensive. His role was taken over by General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who is seen as closer to the president.

