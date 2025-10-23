IOC cuts Olympic talks with Indonesia

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a statement on Wednesday, the IOC’s executive board recommended halting all discussions on potential Olympic bids from Indonesia. The committee emphasized that all athletes, regardless of nationality, must be allowed to compete in any future events hosted by the country.

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, refused visas to Israeli gymnasts amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Jakarta said the move aligns with its long-standing policy of not recognizing Israel until it acknowledges Palestine’s independence, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Indonesia has expressed interest in hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics. The IOC’s decision, however, puts those ambitions on hold. “As long as Indonesia cannot accept the presence of Israel, the IOC has decided the country cannot host world championships, Olympic events, Youth Olympic Games, or other activities under the Olympic umbrella,” said Sports Minister Erick Thohir.

Thohir added the visa ban was aimed at maintaining public order and adheres to Indonesia’s constitutional principles. “We understand that this decision carries consequences,” he said on X (formerly Twitter).

The IOC announced it will adjust qualification rules to ensure that all athletes can access Olympic qualifying events, regardless of nationality. The Indonesian Olympic Committee and the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) have been ordered to meet with the IOC in Lausanne, Switzerland, though a date has not been set.

Israel’s Gymnastics Federation had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to allow its athletes to compete. CAS rejected the appeal, as well as Israel’s request to force FIG to guarantee participation or relocate the event.

The FIG, meanwhile, has not threatened to strip Indonesia of the championship, despite its statutes allowing action when a host country refuses visas.

