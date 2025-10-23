Israel’s Supreme Court to hear petition seeking foreign media access to Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a petition on Thursday filed by an organization representing international media outlets, demanding independent access for journalists to Gaza.

The petition, submitted by the Foreign Press Association (FPA), argues that Israeli authorities have blocked foreign reporters from entering the war-torn enclave since the Gaza conflict began in October 2023. Only a limited number of journalists have been permitted entry on tightly controlled military tours, accompanied by Israeli forces, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“For over two years, Israel has blocked foreign reporters from going into the territory, greatly hindering the media’s ability to cover this devastating conflict,” the FPA said in a statement ahead of the 9 a.m. (06:00 GMT) hearing.

FPA chairperson Tania Kraemer expressed hope that the court would side with the press. “We are pleased to finally have our day in court and hope the justices will swiftly approve our request to enter Gaza,” she said. “It is high time for Israel to lift the closure and let us do our work alongside our Palestinian colleagues.”

The Israeli government has not yet commented on the petition.

News.Az