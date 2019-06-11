IOM Azerbaijan Mission organizes workshop on labour migration governance

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 11-12 June 2019, the IOM Mission to Azerbaijan organized a two-day workshop on Labour Migration Governance and Protection of Migrant Workers with the participation of repre sentatives from the national institutions, civil society organizations and private sector.

The workshop was organized in the framework of the project ‘Enhancing Cooperation Measures to Effectively Combat Trafficking in Persons through Capacity Building and Technical Assistance in Azerbaijan (ECMCT) – Phase VI’ funded by the US Department of State - Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), the Mission told News.Az.

Opening speeches were provided by Mr. William Solley, Political Officer at US Embassy to Azerbaijan, Mr. Vladimir Gjorgjiev, the Chief of IOM Mission to Azerbaijan, and Mr. Fuad Jabbarov, Head of Labour Migration Sector of the Department of Employment Policy of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

The workshop provided international and national participants, relevant officials from state bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and active in the field with the opportunity to discuss and exchange experiences, approaches and broaden their knowledge on labour migration governance and protection of migrant workers.

Topics discussed at the workshop included government, private sector, and recruitment industries interests, priorities and concerns in developing Labour Migration Policies and Programmes; Trade Unions role in protection migrant workers’ rights; Corporate Responsibility in Eliminating Slavery & Trafficking; Improvement of Worker Complaints Mechanisms; Addressing Risks & Challenges in the Recruitment Process etc. Using a wide variety of examples of government programmes and policies for managing economic migration, the workshop highlighted issues relating to labour supply and demand matching, sector development, international cooperation, as well as protection of migrant workers´ rights throughout the labour migration process and eliminated labour exploitation.

ECMCT– Phase VI contributes to international efforts in preventing human trafficking in persons by raising awareness of migrant workers of their rights and by highlighting measures they can take to prevent putting themselves in a position where they are vulnerable to labor exploitation, thereby reducing their vulnerability to abuse and exploitation.

