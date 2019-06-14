IOM Azerbaijan organizes training on creating models on assistance to minors experienced violence

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 12-14 June 2019, International Organization for Migration Mission to Azerbaijan organized tree-day training on Creating models on assistance to the minors experienced violence within the counter-trafficking in person’s component of the Community Resilience to Vulnerabilities (CRV) Activity.

This project is implemented by IOM Azerbaijan jointly with the Government of Azerbaijan and civil society organizations with a financial support from USAID Azerbaijan. The three-day training was attended by staff members of the shelters run civil society organizations, as well as employees of the Victim Assistance Centre under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population. The training will cover topics on the improvement of the services provided to the vulnerable children at the shelters and centers, the possible ways of development the existing reintegration assistance, as well as existing practices in other countries.

CRV project aims to reduce the vulnerabilities of the population, in particular, youth and women by enhancing their resilience, assisting them to start income generation activities and by the promotion of multi-stakeholder dialogue among public sector, civil society, academia and the private sector on preventing vulnerabilities.

