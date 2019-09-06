IOM conducts training on combating violent extremism

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations Migration Agency - International Organization for Migration (IOM) is holding 2-days training-seminar titled “Role of media and internet in pr

Vladimir Gjorgjiev, Chief of Mission IOM Azerbaijan in his opening remarks expressed his assurance that the training with the participation of various government agencies, media representatives, civil society, as well as representatives from educational institutions would contribute to the joint efforts to prevent a violent extremism and radicalization and enhance their knowledge and capacity for using strategic communication to prevent the radicalization process among the vulnerable groups.

During the training, participants will learn from the prominent experts how terrorist and radical groups use various online tools to promote their propaganda and recruit vulnerable people, how the online tools transform radical people into violent extremists. The participants will be acquainted with the methods of combating radical groups in the digital world, the strategies used to prevent violent extremism, examples of using strategic communication to prevent violent extremism.

This 2-days training is organized within the Vulnerabilities’ (CRV) Activity, funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by IOM in close cooperation with the State Committee on Religious Associations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az