Within the USAID funded Public Action for Resilience (PAR) Activity, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) continues its efforts to increase employability skills of rural youth and enhance their access to the labor market. To this purpose 106 selected youth from target areas, namely Guba-Gusar-Khachmaz, Masalli-Lankaran-Astara and Sheki-Balaken-Zagatala regions are provided with vocational skills training via two modules.

The Modul-1 is a Professional Accountant and Tax Specialist Course, whereas the Modul-2 offers European Computer Driving Licence (ECDL) Training, AzerTag reports. In addition to core courses, both modules also include English Language and Soft Skills training.

USAID and IOM are interested in establishing collaboration with the private sector under the Activity to enhance the capacities of the rural youth in access to the labor market. To this purpose on August 17, 2019, Araz Bayramov and Ramil Mammadli, representatives of Prosol Company, one of the leading IT companies in Azerbaijan, delivered a motivational session for 36 participants of the vocational skills training in Lankaran.

The presenters delivered a session entitled ‘How to become IT specialist’ and shared both the challenges and tips to overcome them. The session was followed by a Q&A session, where the participants had a chance to address the questions.

