IOM holds training workshop in Baku for officials on prevention of violent extremism, radicalization

On 11-12 April 2019, IOM Mission in Azerbaijan organized a training workshop for officials of the related government agencies, representatives from civil society and academia with the aim to increase a knowledge and skills on various topics in the field of violent extremism and radicalisation.

The training was held in the framework of the USAID funded project “Community Resilience to Vulnerabilities (CRV)” implemented by the IOM Mission in Azerbaijan in close cooperation with the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SCWRA), the IOM Mission told News.Az.

The training is based on the “TerRa Toolkit: Community Approach to Radicalisation", which has been recently translated into Azerbaijani and published by IOM within the CRV project. Ms. Magda Rooze and Ms. Holly Young, co-authors of the TerRa Toolkit, facilitated the training attended by the participants working with vulnerable individuals or groups at risk of radicalisation to ensure that they are well equipped to detect and to respond to signs of potential or imminent violent extremism and radicalisation. The training course aimed to raise awareness and understanding of the process of radicalisation in general and in the context of Azerbaijan, help practitioners recognize the signs of indicators of radicalisation displayed by vulnerable individuals at risk, share the experience of family members of radicalized persons, empower practitioners with the knowledge they need to prevent radicalization.

