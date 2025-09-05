iOS 26 Beta 9 released: Focus on bug fixes and improvements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple has released iOS 26 Beta 9, available to both developers and public beta testers.

The update focuses on backend improvements, bug fixes, and minor refinements, rather than introducing major new features, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It plays a key role in stabilizing the operating system ahead of the iOS 26 Release Candidate and the eventual public launch, helping ensure a smooth and polished user experience.

What’s New in iOS 26 Beta 9?

The update is identified by build number 23A5336A and varies in size depending on the device. For Apple Intelligence devices, the download exceeds 10GB, reflecting the comprehensive nature of the update. Other devices receive smaller, more targeted updates. A notable enhancement in this release is the updated modem firmware for the iPhone 16 series, now at version 2.04.04.06, aimed at improving connectivity and addressing prior network-related issues. This update underscores Apple’s commitment to refining core functionalities that directly impact day-to-day usability.

Bug Fixes and Backend Enhancements

iOS 26 Beta 9 focuses heavily on resolving bugs and enhancing backend systems to improve overall stability and performance. Key fixes and improvements include:

Resolution of data management inconsistencies within the Core Data framework, making sure smoother app performance and data handling.

Enhancements to the Foundation Models framework, allowing more efficient and reliable AI-driven operations.

Fixes for visibility issues in the "Create Image" action within Spotlight and Shortcuts, improving functionality for creative workflows.

Corrections to background display glitches in one-on-one conversations within the Messages app, enhancing visual consistency.

Additionally, the eSIM setup process has been refined, particularly in handling unsupported plan details. This improvement ensures a smoother and more intuitive experience for users transitioning to eSIM technology, reflecting Apple’s focus on simplifying complex processes.

Known Issues Persist

Despite the numerous fixes, some issues remain unresolved in Beta 9, highlighting areas that may require further attention in future updates:

Custom tap gesture callbacks in Maps continue to exhibit unreliable behavior, affecting user-defined interactions and navigation functionality.

The Wallet glyph icon in Privacy & Security settings still displays incorrectly, a visual bug carried over from earlier beta versions.

These persistent issues suggest that while progress has been made, additional refinements are likely to be included in the upcoming Release Candidate.

Performance and Battery Life

Performance in Beta 9 remains consistent with its predecessor, Beta 8. Users will notice no significant changes in speed or animation fluidity, as the system continues to deliver responsive and smooth animations. However, no specific updates have been made to enhance performance metrics. Battery life also remains stable, mirroring the results seen in previous beta versions. While the current battery performance is reliable, it falls short of the efficiency levels achieved in earlier iOS iterations, such as iOS 18. Significant improvements in this area are not expected until the final release, as Apple typically reserves major optimizations for the public version.

Visual and Functional Observations

No new visual changes have been introduced in Beta 9, maintaining the design consistency established in earlier versions. The liquid glass design, a hallmark of iOS 26, remains unchanged, as does the Control Center interface. These elements are expected to remain consistent through the Release Candidate and public release phases. Similarly, no functional updates have been made to animations, which continue to provide a seamless and polished user experience. This stability in design and functionality reflects Apple’s focus on refining existing features rather than introducing unnecessary changes at this stage.

What’s Next for iOS 26?

The iOS 26 Release Candidate is anticipated shortly after Apple’s iPhone 17 event, scheduled for September 9, 2025. This RC build is expected to closely resemble the final public release, which is likely to be rolled out on September 15, 2025. These upcoming versions will aim to finalize the refinements introduced in Beta 9, addressing any remaining issues and ensuring a stable and polished operating system for all users. As Apple approaches the final stages of iOS 26 development, the focus will remain on delivering a reliable and feature-rich experience that meets the high expectations of its user base.

