IPA CIS mission hails election observation conditions in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

All necessary conditions for observing the Sept. 1 parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan have been established, Leonid Anfimov, Head of the IPA CIS observation mission and First Deputy Secretary General of the CIS, said on Monday.

Speaking at a briefing, Anfimov highlighted that the observation mission has been ongoing since August 13, News.Az reports.The mission includes observers from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and representatives from the Inter-parliamentary Assembly of CIS member states, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia, as well as the CIS Executive Committee.Anfimov emphasized that the mission was conducted in accordance with CIS documents governing democratic election standards, citizens' electoral rights and freedoms, non-interference in electoral processes and state affairs, Azerbaijan's electoral laws, and universally accepted principles and norms of international law in election organization and conduct.

News.Az