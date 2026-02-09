iPhone 18 Pro leak: What to know about Apple’s next design

In December 2025, the leaker known as “Fixed Focus Digital” said the iPhone 18 Pro would not undergo visual changes “as large as everyone thought,” News.Az reports, citing Apple Insider.

The same source has since repeated the claim on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, adding a new explanation.

According to the translated post, the leaker said the iPhone 17 lineup was such a success that Apple is “celebrating with champagne.” As a result, Fixed Focus Digital claims that the iPhone 18 series will see little change in overall design.

The leaker added that the most meaningful upgrades in the iPhone 18 range will come from the A20 and A20 Pro processors, which are expected to power the devices. These chips are described as the most significant part of the update.

That assessment may prove accurate, although Apple traditionally emphasizes camera improvements more than processor upgrades. It also remains possible that the iPhone 18 Pro’s design will see only minimal changes, despite ongoing speculation to the contrary.

However, if the translation is accurate, the reasoning behind the claim appears questionable. By the time Apple could determine that the iPhone 17 lineup was a major commercial success, the design of the iPhone 18 range would already have been finalized. It is also likely that development of the iPhone 19 and even iPhone 20 models is already well underway.

That said, strong sales of the iPhone 17 Pro could encourage Apple to bring certain features to other models sooner than initially planned. As a result, technologies such as vapor chamber cooling could potentially appear across more devices.

The suggestion that the chipset will be the primary highlight of the iPhone 18 Pro does align with recent rumors outlining the device’s specifications. Other leaks, though from sources with inconsistent accuracy, claim the iPhone 18 Pro could adopt under-display Face ID. Separate reports suggest Apple may drop the current two-tone color options.

At present, Apple is widely expected to split its iPhone launches in 2026. The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and possibly a foldable iPhone are anticipated to debut in September, with the remaining models arriving in spring 2027.