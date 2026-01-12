Irakli Garibashvili sentenced to five years in prison

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has been sentenced to five years in prison and fined GEL 1 million, following a plea agreement that was approved by the Tbilisi City Court.

The information was released by the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia, which announced that the court granted its motion regarding the deal, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Garibashvili pleaded guilty to charges under Article 194, Part 3 (subsection “g”) of Georgia’s Criminal Code, which concerns the legalization of illicit income involving particularly large amounts. This charge normally carries a prison sentence of 9 to 12 years, but the plea agreement reduced the sentence to five years.

In addition to the monetary fine, the state will confiscate the funds obtained through criminal activity, including cash seized during a search of Garibashvili’s residence. The former prime minister has fully admitted guilt and agreed to all terms of the plea deal.

Before the plea agreement, prosecutors had requested GEL 1 million bail, as well as restrictions preventing Garibashvili from leaving the country and requiring him to surrender his passport. On 24 October, the Tbilisi City Court granted the request, imposing bail and a travel ban. Garibashvili appeared in court for that hearing, presided over by Judge Eka Barbakadze.

Media reports indicated earlier today that the hearing on Garibashvili’s case had been scheduled one month earlier than planned, though his lawyers declined to comment.

