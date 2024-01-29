Georgian PM Garibashvili announces his resignation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said in a televised briefing on Monday that he was resigning ahead of parliamentary elections due by October, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Georgian media had earlier reported that Irakli Kobakhidze, chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party, would replace Garibashvili, who has served as prime minister since 2021.

