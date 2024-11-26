Iran accuses Israel of causing regional instability

+ ↺ − 16 px

A senior Iranian diplomat called Israel the main source of instability in the region, citing its actions in Gaza and Lebanon, News.az reports citing IRNA .

Majid Takht-e Ravanchi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, made the remarks during a meeting with Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), in Tehran on Tuesday.The Iranian official emphasized the need to address root causes of insecurity in the region, particularly in maritime areas."Committing different types of international crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, the Zionist regime is regarded as the main source of tension and instability in the region," he said.He also criticized recent European Union and UK sanctions on Iran's shipping sector, calling them violations of international law and IMO conventions.Dominguez, for his part, highlighted the significance of maritime security in the Red Sea, calling for Iran’s more contribution to ensuring safety and security for seafarers and shipping in this region. He also stressed his commitment to strengthen cooperation with Iran and pursue new initiatives to bolster maritime safety.

News.Az