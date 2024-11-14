Iran aims for global peace and security, says Pezeshkian

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian says the country's pursuit of nuclear technology is in line with the legal frameworks and licenses of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), News.Az reports citing IRNA .

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi in Tehran on Thursday.Iran has consistently stated, in accordance with the leader's religious edict, fatwa, that it does not aim to develop nuclear weapons, he said, adding that Tehran has demonstrated its goodwill on multiple occasions.He noted that Iran is well-prepared to collaborate with international bodies to address any questions regarding its peaceful nuclear program.He also underlined that the reports from the IAEA indicate that Iran has met all its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as Iran nuclear deal, but the US unilaterally withdrew from it.Elsewhere in his remarks, the president addressed the regional crisis and the tragic events in Gaza and Lebanon resulting from the aggression of the Zionist regime.Unfortunately, on my first day in office, the Zionist regime committed the criminal act of assassinating Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, escalating regional turmoil, he said.This regime has violated international regulations by targeting women, children, health facilities, schools, and residential areas, he added.Instead of facing consequences, this regime is supported and armed by countries that profess to uphold human rights, Pezeshkian underscored.Today, global public opinion calls on human rights advocates and international organizations to take decisive action against these crimes rather than remaining silent, he stated.Iran's president pointed out that war is not in the interest of Iran, the region, or the world.No rational individual seeks to instigate or escalate conflict; however, we will respond decisively to any threats to our security, Pezeshkian added.For his part, Grossi praised Pezeshkian's peaceful approach and expressed gratitude to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their cooperation with the IAEA, and said that he firmly believed that Pezeshkian's tenure would begin a new era of positive relations between Iran and the agency.Strong cooperation between Iran and the IAEA will thwart plans against Iran's nuclear program, he further noted.Grossi arrived in Tehran late on Wednesday and was welcomed by Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the AEOI.

News.Az