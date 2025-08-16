Iran and Armenia security officials hold phone conversation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Saturday, Armenia's Secretary of the Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, held a phone conversation with Ali Larijani, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

Grigoryan congratulated Larijani on his appointment to the position and wished him success in the responsible and important post, Grigoryan’s office said in a readout, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Secretary Grigoryan noted that institutional ties have been established between Armenia and Iran and expressed hope that the implementation of the valid agreements would continue, while new directions of cooperation would be outlined soon.Ali Larijani emphasized that relations with Armenia have strategic significance for Iran.

He added that the Armenia-Iran bilateral cooperation has always yielded positive results, and that he is ready to bring his contribution to the multi-sectoral cooperation.

Larijani invited Grigoryan to pay a visit to Iran.

