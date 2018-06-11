Iran not to wait for Europe’s vague promises

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani says that Iran cannot wait for too long to see if Europe can preserve the nuclear deal, calling on Europeans to announce their clear decision sooner, Mehr news agency reports.

“The Islamic Republic officials are not going to wait for the European Union's vague promises. They do not have much time to lead the talks to a conclusion. If Europe assumes that it can preserve the nuclear deal, it has to announce its clear decision sooner,” Ali Larijani said before the Parliament’s session on Iran’s accession to CFT and UNTOC begins this morning.

Larijani hailed the Leader of the Islamic Republic’s call on officials to increase uranium enrichment capacity, saying his order was ‘on time and principled.’

News.Az

