Iran and Azerbaijan can be a crossroads connecting East to West and North to South - Pezeshkian

“We can create a region full of peace, security, and prosperity,” said President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian during the Azerbaijan-Iran business forum held in Baku, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

He added that they have expressed their readiness for cooperation in all fields to President Ilham Aliyev. Pezeshkian emphasized: “Iran and Azerbaijan can be a crossroads connecting East to West and North to South. We are located in such a geographical position that we can establish this communication.”

