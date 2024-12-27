Iran and Pakistan strengthen economic ties through new cooperation agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The chambers of commerce from Qazvin and Karachi have signed a new cooperation agreement aimed at boosting bilateral trade and economic collaboration, News.az reports citing Iranian media .

The signing ceremony took place at the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi, Pakistan’s economic hub.Hassan Nourian, the Iranian Consul General in Karachi, emphasized that increasing exchanges between trade delegations would enhance mutual understanding of each country’s needs and capabilities. He reiterated Iran’s readiness to facilitate private-sector trade under the framework of economic diplomacy and neighborly relations.Jafar Allahverdiha, head of the Iranian Oil Products Association and Energy Commission of the Qazvin Chamber of Commerce, noted Pakistan’s significant citrus exports to Iran. He invited Pakistani producers and investors to engage with Qazvin’s industries, including food production, paper manufacturing, agriculture, chemicals, detergents, and automotive components.Zubair Motiwala, CEO of Pakistan’s Trade Development Authority, acknowledged Iran’s industrial strengths and urged Iranian investors to consider overseas farming projects in Pakistan, such as rice cultivation. He highlighted the potential for bilateral trade to reach $20 billion, noting that regional trade growth could reduce production costs and boost economic activity.During their visit, the Iranian delegation toured the Build Asia 2024 International Exhibition and held meetings to foster cooperation with Pakistani businesses, especially in Sindh province.With over 900 kilometers of shared land border, Iran and Pakistan have long-standing ties that have strengthened in recent years. This agreement reflects both countries’ determination to deepen their economic partnership and explore new opportunities for collaboration.

News.Az