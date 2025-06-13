Iran announces closure of its airspace until further notice

Iran announces closure of its airspace until further notice

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran shut its airspace until further notice after Israel carried out airstrikes on multiple targets across the country, including the capital, Tehran, News.az reports citing state TV.

“Public relations of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization announced the closure of the country’s airspace until further notice by issuing aeronautical notices (NOTAM),” state TV reports.

News.Az