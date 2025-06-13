Yandex metrika counter

Iran announces closure of its airspace until further notice

  • Middle East
  • Share
Iran announces closure of its airspace until further notice
Photo: Tasnim

Iran shut its airspace until further notice after Israel carried out airstrikes on multiple targets across the country, including the capital, Tehran, News.az reports citing state TV.

“Public relations of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization announced the closure of the country’s airspace until further notice by issuing aeronautical notices (NOTAM),” state TV reports.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      