Iran, Armenia seal secret $500 million arms deal

Iran and Armenia have entered into a significant arms deal valued at $500 million, a source familiar with the matter told Iran International, News.Az reports.

The deal, composed of several contracts, was finalized over the past few months, as disclosed by the source, who is a senior military official in the Middle East.Iran International has obtained an exclusive list of the military items Iran is set to supply Armenia. That includes drones such as Shahed 136, Shahed 129, Shahed 197, Mohajer, and air defense missile systems like 3rd Khordad, Majid, 15th Khordad, and Arman.This deal has not been reported before. The foreign and defense ministries of Iran and Armenia did not respond to Iran International’s separate requests for comments.

