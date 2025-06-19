Yandex metrika counter

Iran arrests 18 accused of manufacturing drones for Israel

  • Region
  • Share
Iran arrests 18 accused of manufacturing drones for Israel
Photo: Mehr news agency

Iranian authorities have detained 18 individuals in the northeastern city of Mashhad, accusing them of designing and producing drones for Israel.

The suspects were allegedly operating under the cover of local workshops as they produced surveillance and suicide drones on Israel's behalf, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      