The suspects were allegedly operating under the cover of local workshops as they produced surveillance and suicide drones on Israel's behalf, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.
Iran arrests 18 accused of manufacturing drones for Israel
Photo: Mehr news agency
Iranian authorities have detained 18 individuals in the northeastern city of Mashhad, accusing them of designing and producing drones for Israel.