Iran arrests 32 suspects over deadly bombings in Kerman

At least 32 people related to the recent terrorist crime in Iran's Kerman province have been arrested, said Kerman Prosecutor Mahdi Bakhshi, News.Az reports citing IRNA.

Speaking in a TV program late on Saturday, Bakhshi said that all perpetrators of the Kerman terrorist attacks were arrested.

In its second statement, ISIS announced that it intended to take other measures, but they failed against the authority of the Iranian security forces, he added.

Some 23 ISIS elements ready for suicide operations were arrested in Kerman province in recent months, he noted.

He went on to say that two suicide bombers who intended to carry out operations in the funeral ceremony of the martyrs of the terrorist attacks in Kerman were identified before the ceremony.

More than 60 bombs have been discovered in other provinces, he stated.

At least 90 people were killed and 248 injured on Wednesday when two bomb blasts went off ten minutes apart near the burial site of Iran’s top commander General Qassem Soleimani in Kerman, where a large crowd of people had gathered to mark his fourth martyrdom anniversary.

News.Az