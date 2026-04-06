Iran arrests 42 in Khuzestan over alleged links to US and Israel

Iran arrests 42 in Khuzestan over alleged links to US and Israel

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Iranian authorities have arrested 42 people in the southwestern province of Khuzestan on suspicion of links to Israel and the United States.

According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency in Ahvaz, provincial police identified the suspects following technical intelligence operations and coordinated investigations. The individuals were allegedly linked to “hostile media outlets” and were detained after receiving judicial approval, News.Az reports.

The report said the suspects had, as part of a pre-planned operation, made phone calls and carried out photography and filming of sensitive military and security sites, which they then allegedly transmitted to “hostile networks.”

News.Az