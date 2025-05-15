Iran attributes Israeli unaccountability to U.S. support

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank, which it describes as genocide, are emboldened by U.S. support, contributing to the lack of meaningful action from the United Nations or its Security Council.

In a statement issued on Thursday which marked Nakba Day, the anniversary of the creation of “the Zionist regime” on May 15, 1948, the ministry described the day as a “catastrophe” for the Palestinian people, calling for international accountability for the ongoing “genocide” and “war crimes” perpetrated by Israel, News.Az reports citing IRNA.

The Nakba, which means “catastrophe” in Arabic, led to the displacement of over 750,000 Palestinians in 1948, the statement said, adding that it continues to have lasting impacts on the Palestinian population.

“Israel's insistence on continuing its genocide in Gaza and the daily killings and torture of Palestinians in the West Bank is the result of the confidence the regime’s leaders have that there is no will at the U.N., the Security Council, or other competent international organizations to hold them accountable,” the Ministry said. “This is a direct product of the U.S. unequivocal support for this regime.”

Iran further accused the U.S. of obstructing efforts at the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court to hold Israel accountable for its crimes in Palestinian territories.

The statement also reiterated Iran's strong backing for the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and resistance against occupation, calling on the global community to act urgently to end the violence, end the occupation, and bring perpetrators to justice.

Iran emphasized the need for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and the right of return for refugees as the only path to resolve the decades-long conflict.

News.Az